Video: Pes ležal na koľajisku niekoľko dní. Policajti hovoria o zázraku

Wagoner County Deputies rescue injured dog on train tracks On 03-27-2024 Wagoner County Deputy J. Hutton was dispatched to the area of East 750 Road and South 288 Road in reference to an injured animal lying on the train tracks. Upon arrival, Deputy Hutton observed that a large dog had been hit by a train and was stuck in between the railroad tracks. Wagoner Police Department Captain B. Harding arrived a short time later to assist with rescuing the animal. Deputy Hutton and Captain Harding determined that they could not get a patrol unit down to the location of the injured animal, so they requested the Sheriff’s Office Side by Side to the location to transport the animal safely to the roadway. Lt. J. Halfacre arrived a short time later to assist with transporting the injured animal. Deputy Hutton and Lt. Halfacre were successful in removing the animal from the railroad tracks. Upon arriving back at the roadway, a family member took possession of the dog and transported it to a local veterinary for treatment. It was discovered that the animal had been injured by a train three days prior to being located and could not free itself. The Sheriff’s Office was pleased that the dog was located and hopes for a full recovery for the injured canine. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Wagoner Police Department for their assistance.