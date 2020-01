Video:Austrálčania dali reportérke “skákajúceho medveďa”.Takto dobre sa už dlho nenasmiali

In times of tragedy and incessant misery, sometimes humour is the best medicine This is the UK’s ITV News, Asia correspondent Debi Edward. I have had the pleasure of working with her now on a number of occasions and she is an exceptional journalist and a lovely lady. However, I am Australian and by proclamation a dirty rotten scoundrel. If you enjoyed this video, please don’t let Debi’s humiliation be in vain Please donate directly to help the park who are treating these koalas. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-kangaroo-islands-koalas-and-wildlife?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet Remember, nearly 40,000 have died here on Kangaroo Island. Don’t forget to share this post too Garnett Hall Sam Mitchell #KIWildlifePark #KangarooIsland #ki #SouthAustralia #SA #AusArmy #YourADF #Australianbushfires #koalas #news #fires