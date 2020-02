Video: V mori sa objavil jedinečný živočích, volajú ho Inšpektor Clouseau

Many of you would have already seen the incredible photos of the pink manta ray captured by Ryan from the Dive Shop and this is the video that he managed to capture of this unique individual. We have been in contact with Project Manta - The manta rays of Australia lead scientist Kathy Townsend and she has confirmed that this manta has not yet been identified. The pink colouring on this manta ray remains a mystery and we are trying to get some samples that might identify the cause. In the meantime, we are putting a call out to all recreational divers and citizen scientists for photos of the ‘Pink’ Manta who is now on Project Manta’s ‘Most Wanted’ list! #thisisqueensland #seeaustralia #southerngreatbarrierreef #pinkmanta