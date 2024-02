Na internete sa šíri falošný príhovor Navaľného matky

Ide o zvukovú nahrávku, ktorá sa začína slovami: „Drahá Julija Borisovna Abrosimovová, teraz sa obraciam k vám“ - Abrosimovová priezvisko Julije Navaľnej za sloboda. Ľudmila Navaľná v nahrávke svoju nevestu údajne ostro kritizuje.

BREAKING: Navalny’s mother says:

- His wife did not seen Navalny for 2 years

- She forced him to go to Russia

- She made hom put all his property in her name

- She appears with other man in public

- Is shamelessly profiting on his death.



-> Looks like she planned it! pic.twitter.com/rrKXl8PoEO