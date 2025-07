Tragédia na letisku: Motor lietadla vtiahol človeka

In a tragic development, an Airport ground staff has been sucked into a Volotea Airbus A319 aircraft on the apron while the aircraft was about to depart for the flight V73511 to Asturias. The ground incident involved the registration EC-MTF, at Milan Bergamo Airport, suspending all the operations temporarily. Volotea: "We're investigating reports of an incident involving our flight V73511 BGY-OVD, which occurred on the ground after boarding was completed and ready for departure. We're aware that one individual has sustained serious injuries involving the aircraft engine. More information soon." #aircraft #safety