Po nehode kamióna uniklo 250 miliónov včiel, polícia vydala varovanie

UPDATE re: bees on the loose near Lynden Thank you to the wonderful community of beekeepers: over two dozen showed up to help ensure the rescue of millions of pollinating honey bees would be as successful as possible. At this time, on-scene work is done. Hive boxes from the overturned truck were recovered, restored and returned to use. By morning, most bees should have returned to their hives and those responsible for their delivery will be in charge. Until the rescue is complete, and at least into Saturday, Weidkamp Road will remain closed.