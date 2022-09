Video: Muž chcel podpáliť dom, v ktorom bolo dieťa. Takto ho potrestala karma

Officers in Gloucester have released dramatic footage of an arsonist in action in a bid to catch the culprit. The incident caught on camera occurred on Bristol Road on Sunday 18 September at 11:11pm. Petrol was put through the letterbox of the home of a young family with a child inside and set alight. The footage then shows the suspect running away along Alma Terrace. No one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished by the home owners. The incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and officers investigating the incident have released the footage in the hope that someone may recognise the person responsible. If you believe you know the person in the footage, or have any information which may help police enquiries, officers are asking you to come forward. You can contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident number 446 of 19 September: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported/ Alternatively you can call 101. You can also report information anonymously through Crimestoppers, on either 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously