Video: Pred týmto domom sa prestalo kradnúť. Pár vie, čo platí na zlodejov

We have been having issues with people coming into our neighborhood to try and steal tools out of vehicles (And anything else they can get their hands on) Our flood light didn’t seem to scare them off, so we decided to have a little fun with a motion activated sprinkler that has an impressive amount of pressure *Feel free to share the video if you, or someone you know is having the same problem! *Many have asked where it’s from. Just got it on Amazon! Here’s the link: https://amzn.to/2PRcGu3