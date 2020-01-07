Video: Muž vykĺbil študentke čeľusť, z jeho motívu zastáva rozum
Singapur
- Singapur
Mladý muž brutálne napadol študentku. Incident zachytila kamera.
Bezpečnostná kamera v bare v Singapure zachytila incident, pri ktorom ohrdnutý muž napadol študentku a úderom do tváre jej vykĺbil čeľusť. Polícia oznámila, že 25-ročný muž bol následne zadržaný.
Záznam z kamery zverejnila na sociálnej sieti obeť, ktorá žiadala políciu aj verejnosť o pomoc. Video zachytáva skupinu mužov a žien, pričom jeden z mužov náhle udrie mladú ženu lakťom do oblasti tváre. Kylie Yunová vo svojom príspevku uviedla, že muž na zázname ju opakovane obťažoval.
Ako dodala: "Povedala som mu slušne, aby nás nechal na pokoji a odišiel nespočetne krát. Odmietol sa však pohnúť a namiesto toho ma z ničoho nič udrel lakťom do tváre a vykĺbil mi čeľusť.“
As some of you might have known, my jaw has been dislocated. Yesterday morning, There was this guy that was pestering me and my friend. Trying to hit on us and all. As i was feeling really uncomfortable about the whole situation as well as his presence, i told him politely to leave us alone and go away countless times. However he refused to budge and instead elbowed my face out of the blue and dislocated my jaw just because we didn’t want to be pestered, just because we wanted our nice alone time. Thank god my friend, Natalia as well as the people that was around who witnessed the assault stayed with me throughout the incident and protected me from more danger. This is a very traumatising experience.. no one should be treated like this... i’m writing this to the public because i’m scared, and i hope that there will no longer be anyone else that have to go through this horrifying experience. At the same time alerting the public of this person so that people can be more wary of him. It's not the first time he laid hands on someone, neither is that his first time he laying hands on a person from the opposite gender....a leopard never changes it’s spots. Benjamin Ng Wei Jie, I hope that this will be a huge life lesson to you...life doesn’t always work the way you want it to. And also, this is not the way to treat a lady. This is not the way to treat anyone. Singapore Police Force please help me.. please save me... I've never thought of this so deeply before, however this happened to me, this time.. I really believe that every single woman anywhere in this world in every country and every state needs to be protected when it comes to situations like this.Posted by Kylie Yun on Friday, January 3, 2020
Uviedla tiež, že jej kamarátka a ďalší svedkovia útoku zostali po jej boku a chránili ju. Študentka povedala, že má problémy so spánkom a jedením kvôli bolestiach v čeľusti.
Ako uviedla pre The New Paper: „V tom okamihu som sa cítila veľmi bezmocná a bezbranná. Bolo to nešťastie, že sa mi niečo také stalo, ale dúfajme, že to priniesie trochu svetla do tejto témy, takže žiadne ďalšie ženy ani muži sa v budúcnost nocitnú v podobnej situáciii.“
